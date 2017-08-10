Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/10/2017 4:41 PM

Images: Preparations for the Arlington Million

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Bob Chwedyk
 
 

See preparations for Saturday's running of the Arlington Million at Arlington Park.

Mekhtaal works out Thursday morning.
  Mekhtaal works out Thursday morning.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Oakbrook during his morning workout.
  Oakbrook during his morning workout.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Horses work out Thursday.
  Horses work out Thursday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Horses work out Thursday.
  Horses work out Thursday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Horses work out Thursday.
  Horses work out Thursday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Horses pass through the paddock on their way to a work out Thursday morning.
  Horses pass through the paddock on their way to a work out Thursday morning.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Horses pass through the paddock on their way to a work out Thursday morning.
  Horses pass through the paddock on their way to a work out Thursday morning.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Horses pass through the paddock on their way to a work out Thursday morning.
  Horses pass through the paddock on their way to a work out Thursday morning.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
A worker cleans the surface of the paddock as horses work out Thursday.
  A worker cleans the surface of the paddock as horses work out Thursday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Horses work out Thursday morning for the the Arlington Million and other stakes races Saturday.
  Horses work out Thursday morning for the the Arlington Million and other stakes races Saturday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Horses work out Thursday morning for the the Arlington Million and other stakes races Saturday.
  Horses work out Thursday morning for the the Arlington Million and other stakes races Saturday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Horses pass through the paddock on their way to a work out Thursday morning.
  Horses pass through the paddock on their way to a work out Thursday morning.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Local trainer Chris Block watches his horse Prado-Sweet Smile work out Thursday morning.
  Local trainer Chris Block watches his horse Prado-Sweet Smile work out Thursday morning.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Horses work out Thursday.
  Horses work out Thursday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Local trainer Dee Poulos, trainer for Crewman in the American St. Ledger stakes race, relaxes with a young friend, Eileen Martinez, during work outs Thursday morning for Arlington Million and other stakes races Saturday.
  Local trainer Dee Poulos, trainer for Crewman in the American St. Ledger stakes race, relaxes with a young friend, Eileen Martinez, during work outs Thursday morning for Arlington Million and other stakes races Saturday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Virginia and Rudy Tarra, owners of Oakbrook, relax during morning work outs Thursday.
  Virginia and Rudy Tarra, owners of Oakbrook, relax during morning work outs Thursday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Mikhail Yanakov, owner of Applicator watches his horse workout Thursday morning.
  Mikhail Yanakov, owner of Applicator watches his horse workout Thursday morning.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account