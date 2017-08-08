Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/8/2017 6:00 PM

Controversial Google memo author is IMSA alum

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Google, headquartered in Mountain View, California, has fired a suburban native employee who suggested women don't get ahead in tech jobs because of biological differences.

    Google, headquartered in Mountain View, California, has fired a suburban native employee who suggested women don't get ahead in tech jobs because of biological differences.
    Associated Press

 
Kerry Lester
 
 

A former Google employee who wrote a controversial memo about women's ability to work in technology is an alumnus of the Illinois Math and Science Academy. Officials at the three-year Aurora residential campus confirmed Tuesday that James Anthony Damore was a member of the Class of 2007.

Damore, of Romeoville, was a software engineer fired by Google after writing a 10-page memo titled "Google's Ideological Echo Chamber."

The memo, which was released over the weekend and circulated via social media, said a lower percentage of female employees at Google, as well as a wage disparity between men and women, isn't exclusively a result of discrimination. It said women tend to "prefer jobs in social and artistic areas" while more men "may like coding because it requires systemizing."

Damore, who went on to study at the University of Illinois and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, told Bloomberg News he was fired on Monday for "perpetuating gender stereotypes." On Tuesday, the issue had become a political hot potato, and WikiLeaks' Julian Assange on Twitter offered Damore a job.

Catherine Stieg, director of community and alumni relations for IMSA, pointed to the school's diversity statement in lieu of comment.

"The affirmation, appreciation, and inclusion of multiple cultures are vital to ensure that all students, faculty, and staff and the IMSA community will be able to thrive in a multicultural academic and residential environment," the statement reads. "IMSA's diverse cultural groups also include the political orientations, statewide regional cultures, and the multiplicity of beliefs, ideas, and visions that are critical to fostering an educational environment where students, faculty, and staff exchange ideas freely, encourage critical thinking, and reexamine their personal perspectives."

IMSA's most recently enrolled class featured 118 boys and 120 girls, admissions office data shows. Of the applicant pool, 347 were boys and 308 were girls.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account