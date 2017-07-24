Son cut mom's throat in Round Lake Park, police say

A Round Lake Park woman's throat was cut by her son Monday morning after he also tried to strangle her, police said.

The 60-year-old woman survived the attack and was taken to a hospital. Her 32-year-old son was arrested and charges are pending, according to police.

The attack, which occurred in a house on the 200 block of Amendola Way, was reported to police about 9:30 a.m. as a medical emergency.

After the attack, the son fled on a bicycle. Minutes later, he was spotted by a Round Lake Park police officer and ran into a field near Alleghany and Peterson roads.

Police surrounded the field and called other departments for help. A Lake County Sheriff's police dog found the suspect and he was arrested.

"The dog picked up the scent right away and got him near a farm house," Round Lake Park Police Chief George Filenko said.

The 60-year-old woman was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. The extent of her injuries was not immediately disclosed.

The case remains under investigation.