Repair work begins on Mundelein crossing

Route 60/83 at the Canadian National Railroad tracks in Mundelein closed Monday morning as work began on repairs to the grade crossing there.

The crossing is scheduled to remain closed until 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

A posted detour route for southeast bound traffic will take drivers southwest on Midlothian Road, southeast on Gilmer Road, and northbound on Route 83 back to Route 60/83. The detour for northwest bound traffic will head southbound on Route 83, northwest on Gilmer Road, and northeast on Midlothian Road back to Route 60/83.