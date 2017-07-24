Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/24/2017 3:26 PM

Repair work begins on Mundelein crossing

  • Crews began work Monday morning to improve the Canadian National Railroad crossing at Routes 60/83 in Mundelein. The crossing will be closed to traffic until Friday evening, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

  • The Canadian National Railroad crossing at Routes 60/83 in Mundelein is expected to be closed until Friday because of an improvement project that got underway Monday morning.

    Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Route 60/83 at the Canadian National Railroad tracks in Mundelein closed Monday morning as work began on repairs to the grade crossing there.

The crossing is scheduled to remain closed until 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

A posted detour route for southeast bound traffic will take drivers southwest on Midlothian Road, southeast on Gilmer Road, and northbound on Route 83 back to Route 60/83. The detour for northwest bound traffic will head southbound on Route 83, northwest on Gilmer Road, and northeast on Midlothian Road back to Route 60/83.

