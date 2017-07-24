Neighbors say Wheeling Township home 'can't be saved'

For nearly a decade, residents in a Wheeling Township neighborhood near Arlington Heights say they have been voicing concerns over a poorly managed property.

And while the property at 3216 N. Salk Road has been on the township's and Cook County's radars for some time now, change has so far been almost nonexistent.

According to Cook County court documents, "piles of junk" on the property owned by Tracey Johnson hold water and provide breeding areas for mosquitoes. Debris is strewed about the property, weeds reach 6 feet tall on the front lawn, there are four abandoned cars and a Pack Rat storage container parked in the driveway, and there are numerous sheds in the backyard, documents state.

About two years ago, pipes in the long vacant home froze and burst, filling the house with water, and now covering it in mold, said Josephine Stellato, Wheeling Township director of finance and administration.

To voice their frustration, more than 20 residents attended the Wheeling Township board meeting June 27. Their goal was to find a way to bring the property up to the surrounding neighborhood standards through township action. But township officials told them they were powerless to act.

"Wheeling Township is responsible for unincorporated roads and right-of-ways only," Stellato said. "I think they misunderstood that we were also responsible for private property, which we are not."

Neighbor Denice Gherardini said the home "can't be saved."

Stellato doesn't disagree, but said it was up to Cook County to address the issue.

"They should be coming in and shutting it down, knocking it down, but the owner is still around and she's paying taxes," Stellato said.

Johnson could not be reached for comment. Phone numbers in her name are disconnected and public officials said they don't know how to reach her.

Cook County Commissioner Gregg Goslin said he became aware of the problem property about three years ago. At first some progress was made, but it has gone back to disrepair, he said.

"Some of the cars and storage lockers were removed and the property was cleaned up, and it was looking a little bit better," Goslin said.

Then about two years ago, the pipes broke.

"Neighbors said water was pouring out the windows and doors," Goslin said. "It's not good for the neighbors or neighborhood. There's just no good coming out of this."

On July 14, 2016, a Cook County Department of Building and Zoning inspection revealed violations of provisions of the building, environmental and zoning ordinances. When the owner didn't act, a court complaint was filed Dec. 22. The state's attorney is asking the judge to fine Johnson $1,000 per violation for each day the violation exists, beginning with the original inspection date, according to court documents.

The next court hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 2, in Chicago. Goslin said he does not know what will be discussed during the hearing.

"What we're trying to do now is receive a separate court order to get the house inspected, possibly condemned, and if there's violations, have them corrected, have the zoning department go in, have the health department go in and inspect it," Goslin said. He said he and others are not in contact with the owner and do not know where she is.

Meanwhile, Gherardini said, she cannot sell her house for the amount she wants. And Stellato said if there is someone that is interested in buying a home in that area, once they see the poor upkeep of the property, they will try to buy their home for a much lower price.

Neighbors are tired of waiting for action.

"I don't understand why we have to wait," Gherardini said. "Tear it down; you can't save it."