7 face separate gun charges out of Aurora

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday after police say a stolen gun fell out of his pants during a felony traffic stop.

The boy is one of seven people arrested by Aurora police this month in connection with stolen or illegally owned guns, according to a post on the police department's Facebook.

Police were called at 12:25 a.m. Monday to a home that was reportedly fired at in the 500 block of North May Street. Officers stopped a car matching the description of the shooter's vehicle near Illinois and Iowa avenues, according to the post. The three people inside the car were ordered to get out, and while police searched the 17-year-old, a .380-caliber semiautomatic gun with a tampered serial number fell from his pants, officials said.

While connecting the gun to the shooting, police said, they determined the teenager had been the one who pulled the trigger. He is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a defaced firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon with no Firearm Owners Identification card, according to the post. He will be transferred to the Kane County Youth Home.

The 22-year-old man driving the vehicle, Brandon Spann, of the 1400 block of McClure Road, was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm. He will appear in court Tuesday. A second 17-year-old passenger was released without charges.

A 24-year-old Aurora man faces separate charges stemming from his July 16 arrest, police said.

Kevin A. Parks, of the 800 block of Spring Street, remained at the Kane County jail on aggravated unlawful use of a weapon charges. His bond is set at $35,000. Police responded about 3:30 p.m. to Parks' home, where he is accused of threatening family members with a gun. During a police search of the home, officers found a loaded handgun, officials said.

Also facing gun charges is 21-year-old Jesus Delgadillo Jr., of the 400 block of East Benton Street. Delgadillo is accused of having a .38-caliber handgun on the seat of his minivan while police searched it for marijuana Wednesday, according to the Facebook post. He is charged with three counts of unlawful us of a weapon. Delgadillo remains at the Kane County jail on a $50,000 bond.

Keyonta Washington, 19, of the 400 block of East Indian Trail is charged with five counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Police said that while they were searching Washington for marijuana Wednesday, they found a pistol in his pocket. His bond is set at $25,000.

In an unrelated situation, 18-year-old Elijah Reyna, of the 1200 block of West Illinois Avenue, and a 17-year-old Aurora boy are accused of running from police who were trying to question them about riding their bikes without lights near North Avenue and Union Street. The teenagers ditched their bikes but were later spotted walking near Union Street and George Avenue, police said. While searching the path the boys took to flee, police found a revolver thrown underneath a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Fourth Avenue. The 17-year-old was charged with obstructing justice and released to a parent. Reyna's bond is set at $50,000.

