Oakton cancels July 24 student 'Play On' show

The Oakton Community College production of the student playwriting festival, "Play On," scheduled for Monday, July 24, has been canceled. The Tuesday and Wednesday performances, July 25-26, are scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. at the college's Studio One Theater, 1600 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines.

Now in its ninth year, "Play On" features five original one-act plays penned by college students from Oakton, McHenry County College, Northwestern Michigan College and University of Wisconsin -- Baraboo/Sauk County.

This year's lineup includes "Love Stuck In Paradise," by Larisa Bell (McHenry County College), directed by Mia Tomasello (Oakton); "When My Mom Came Out," by Razz Jenkins (Oakton), directed by Katharine Tillotson; "Respite," by Daniel Emerson (University of Wisconsin-Baraboo/Sauk County), directed by Gayle Stamos; "The Writing's On The Wall," by Jillian Sliwa (Oakton), directed by Ron Denham; and "Evilla -- The Sweetest Princess of Hell," by Taylor McLain (Northwestern Michigan College), directed by Joseph Schmidt.

Tickets are $10. Those with Monday tickets may exchange them or request a refund by calling (847) 635-1900. Tickets are at oakton.edu/tickets. Proceeds benefit Oakton's Performing Arts Scholarship Fund. For information, email Simi Khurana at skhurana@oakton.edu.