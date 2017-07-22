Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
Lake County corrections officers save inmate from suicide attempt

Daily Herald report

Two Lake County corrections officers prevented an inmate from committing suicide and are being credited with saving his life.

According to a news release issued Saturday, officers Manuel Duarte and Timothy Solomon saved the inmate on July 11. The officers were doing their rounds in the maximum security unit of the Lake County jail when they discovered the 18-year-old was attempting to hang himself using his bedsheet. Without hesitating, the officers entered the cell and took the bedsheet off the man's neck.

The jail's medical staff responded and determined that because of the officer's fast actions, the 18-year-old was uninjured.

"I am extremely proud of Officers Duarte and Solomon, and their quick live-saving actions," Sheriff Mark Curran said in the news release. "Our correctional staff is trained to keep inmates safe from themselves and others, which is exactly what happened in this circumstance."

