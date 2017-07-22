Images: Storm damage continues to be cleaned up in the suburbs

Storm damage continues to be cleaned up in the suburbs.
Chris Reis works to remove a pine tree along North Avenue following a high wind microburst storm which touched down in Itasca, Friday evening.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
A large part of a tree that was removed from Edison Ave sits on the parkway as storm clean up in Elgin continues Saturday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Storm clean up continues on Van Street as Com Ed trucks work in Elgin Saturday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
A tree sits across power lines at Chicago and Aldine as storm clean up continues in Elgin Saturday.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Big Bend Drive in Des Plaines is still flooded during to heavy rain over the past several days.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Multiple trees fell at Larry Jacec's home on Sumac Lane during Friday's storm in Schaumburg.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A fallen tree is removed from a front yard Saturday following the previous day's storm in Schaumburg.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Workers remove fallen trees from the front yard of a home on Sumac Lane Saturday following the previous day's storm in Schaumburg.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A tree which fell on a Branchwood Drive home is removed Saturday, following Friday's storm in Schaumburg.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
A damaged tree is being cut down in front of a Schaumburg home Saturday after a storm with high winds passed through the previous day.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
What remains of a fallen tree rests in the front yard of a Streamwood home along Streamwood Blvd. Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Wayne Milo walks on flooded Winaki Trail, the only road leading into Algonquin Shores Saturday. He has lived in this neighborhood for 29 years, on the east side of the Fox River, across from Raging Buffalo Snowboard Park, and has never seen water covering the road.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
This house on Winaki Trail in unincorporated Algonquin was abandoned neighbors say. It is in the Algonquin Shores neighborhood, on the east side of the Fox River, across from Raging Buffalo Snowboard Park. The Fox River has completely surrounded it.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Landscaping crews work to remove a fallen tree from a home on North Avenue following a high wind microburst storm that touched down in Itasca, Friday evening.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Cityscape Landscape crews work to remove a pine tree, which partially toppled onto a house on Willow Street, following a high-wind microburst storm that touched down in Itasca, Friday evening.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Fallen tree limbs are stacked across Itasca neighborhoods following a storm which touched down Friday evening.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Cityscape Landscape crews work to remove a pine tree, which partially toppled onto a house on Willow Street, following a high-wind microburst storm in Itasca, Friday evening.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Eric Sgarbossa, right, cleans up a yard on Oak Street following a high wind microburst storm that touched down in Itasca, Friday evening. Jack Drolen and Frank Scheck also work to move branches to the parkway.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Tree limbs remain littered across Itasca neighborhoods following a storm that touched down Friday evening.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
This buoy in the Fox River, near the Algonquin Dam, is underwater.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Fallen trees are littered across Itasca neighborhoods following a Friday evening storm.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
April DeMito surveys damage and looks at how a tree branch fell on a car in her Willow Street driveway following a high wind microburst storm that touched down in Itasca, Friday evening.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Michael DeMito figures out the best way to remove several fallen trees from a vehicle at his Willow Street residence following a high wind microburst storm that touched down in Itasca, Friday evening.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Neighbors gather on La Fox River Dr. at Cornish Park in Algonquin, to discuss using supplied sandbags.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The saga continued late Friday afternoon. A storm bringing heavy rain and winds gusting up to 70 mph blew through Elgin, resulting in the closing of popular Wing Park. Its nine-hole golf was expected to be shut down through the weekend, an employee said.
Jim Davis | Staff Photographer