DuPage County Board member appointed to state Senate vacancy

DuPage County Board Vice Chairman John Curran has been appointed to replace the state senate seat left vacant by Christine Radogno, a Lemont Republican, officials said Saturday.

Curran has served as a DuPage County Board member since 2008, most recently acting as vice chairman since 2012. Curran was not immediately available to comment.

Among other moderate lawmakers who resigned in the wake of the state's budget impasse, Radogno announced late last month she would give up the seat she's held since 1997.

Under state election law, a new member of the Republican party must be appointed to the DuPage County Board within 60 days of Curran's resignation. Residents of District 3, which includes parts of Downers Grove, Westmont, Burr Ridge, Hinsdale, Woodridge, Clarendon Hills, Darien and Willowbrook, can apply to at Dupageco.org/countyboard/dist3map. The newly appointed board member will serve the remainder of Curran's term, which expires Nov. 30, 2018. County Board Chairman Dan Cronin said in a news release Saturday that he will fill Curran's vacancy until an appointment is made.

"While we will truly miss his work and his dedication to DuPage County, we are happy to see him moving on to bigger challenges," Cronin said. "I'm confident Springfield is gaining an asset who will fight to protect residents of Illinois."

Anyone seeking appointment to the county board should email Cronin at Dan.Cronin@dupageco.org with a resume and letter, not exceeding 300 words, outlining their interest.

