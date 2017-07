Thunderstorms in forecast, flash flood watch starts this afternoon

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch starting at 4 p.m. today for the Chicago suburbs.

The watch includes Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely to move across the region from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Heavy rains could worsen flooding along the Des Plaines and Fox Rivers, the weather service said.