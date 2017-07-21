Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/21/2017 6:30 PM

Storms down trees across Itasca

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • play this video Storm damage in Itasca

    Video: Storm damage in Itasca

  • Storms rolled through Itasca Friday afternoon, leaving damaged trees near Bryn Mawr Avenue at Elm Street in Itasca.

      Storms rolled through Itasca Friday afternoon, leaving damaged trees near Bryn Mawr Avenue at Elm Street in Itasca.
    Colin O'Donnell | Staff Photographer

  • The storm took out these street signs in Itasca, as well as power through much of the village, on Friday.

      The storm took out these street signs in Itasca, as well as power through much of the village, on Friday.
    Colin O'Donnell | Staff Photographer

  • Storms rolled through Itasca Friday afternoon, leaving damaged trees near Bryn Mawr Avenue at Elm Street in Itasca.

      Storms rolled through Itasca Friday afternoon, leaving damaged trees near Bryn Mawr Avenue at Elm Street in Itasca.
    Colin O'Donnell | Staff Photographer

  • Storms rolled through Itasca Friday afternoon, leaving damaged trees near Bryn Mawr Avenue at Elm Street in Itasca.

      Storms rolled through Itasca Friday afternoon, leaving damaged trees near Bryn Mawr Avenue at Elm Street in Itasca.
    Colin O'Donnell | Staff Photographer

  • Limbs were knocked down as severe storms moved through Elgin, here at Edison Avenue and Larkin Avenue Friday afternoon.

      Limbs were knocked down as severe storms moved through Elgin, here at Edison Avenue and Larkin Avenue Friday afternoon.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Carrie Annarella-Marino and her husband, Dave Marino, walk down Knollwood Drive in Ingleside Friday.

      Carrie Annarella-Marino and her husband, Dave Marino, walk down Knollwood Drive in Ingleside Friday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Raymond Willoughby, right, uses a boat to get to his home in the Knollwood Park subdivision in Ingleside Friday.

      Raymond Willoughby, right, uses a boat to get to his home in the Knollwood Park subdivision in Ingleside Friday.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Marine Drive remains closed due to flooding Friday in Fox Lake.

      Marine Drive remains closed due to flooding Friday in Fox Lake.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • A truck navigates a flooded Lagoon Road Friday in Fox Lake.

      A truck navigates a flooded Lagoon Road Friday in Fox Lake.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Atwater Parkway in Fox Lake remains flooded after Fox Lake overflowed into the neighborhood.

      Atwater Parkway in Fox Lake remains flooded after Fox Lake overflowed into the neighborhood.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Wet sandbags sit outside a home on Atwater Parkway Friday in Fox Lake.

      Wet sandbags sit outside a home on Atwater Parkway Friday in Fox Lake.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Grand Avenue in downtown Fox Lake remains closed Friday due to flooding.

      Grand Avenue in downtown Fox Lake remains closed Friday due to flooding.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • A paddleboat sits on a flooded Marine Drive as the road remains closed Friday in Fox Lake.

      A paddleboat sits on a flooded Marine Drive as the road remains closed Friday in Fox Lake.
    Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • A park bench can barely be seen above the waterline near what is the normal bank of Fox River in Algonquin. More rain is in the forecast Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

      A park bench can barely be seen above the waterline near what is the normal bank of Fox River in Algonquin. More rain is in the forecast Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.
    Rick West | Staff Photographer

  • Storms rolled through Itasca Friday afternoon, leaving damaged trees along Walnut Street in Itasca.

      Storms rolled through Itasca Friday afternoon, leaving damaged trees along Walnut Street in Itasca.
    Kay Long | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

The storms that rolled through the suburbs late Friday afternoon left a line of damage in their path, including downed trees and power lines.

An Itasca Fire Protection District official said the storm was so bad that it may have been a microburst or tornado that passed through town after 4:30 p.m.

Village President Jeff Pruyn said he was walking home from his office in downtown Itasca when he witnessed the storm. A number of trees are uprooted, and power is out through much of the village, he said.

Pruyn was headed to village hall to get a better assessment of the situation from the village staff.

The head of the Fox Waterway Agency, meanwhile, warned that the late-afternoon storms were expected to cause additional flooding, especially along the Fox River.

Joseph S. Keller, executive director of the agency that oversees the Chain O' Lakes and a portion of the Fox River, said the National Weather Service is currently forecasting a 3-inch band of rain along the Wisconsin/Illinois border tonight, while the rest of the area is expected to receive about 2 inches.

As a result, the area should be prepared for additional flooding and for potential water levels to reach and or exceed the cresting levels hit earlier this week, especially along the Fox River, Keller said.

Strong winds also will accompany this storm, and he recommended people have generators on hand, if possible.

The Chain and upper and lower Fox River remain closed because of flooding from heavy rain during the last 10 days.

Earlier today, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch starting at 4 p.m. for the suburbs. The watch includes Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.

The National Weather Service predicted that thunderstorms with heavy rain were likely to move across the region from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Heavy rains could worsen flooding along the Des Plaines and Fox rivers, the weather service said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account