Storms down trees across Itasca

The storms that rolled through the suburbs late Friday afternoon left a line of damage in their path, including downed trees and power lines.

An Itasca Fire Protection District official said the storm was so bad that it may have been a microburst or tornado that passed through town after 4:30 p.m.

Village President Jeff Pruyn said he was walking home from his office in downtown Itasca when he witnessed the storm. A number of trees are uprooted, and power is out through much of the village, he said.

Pruyn was headed to village hall to get a better assessment of the situation from the village staff.

The head of the Fox Waterway Agency, meanwhile, warned that the late-afternoon storms were expected to cause additional flooding, especially along the Fox River.

Joseph S. Keller, executive director of the agency that oversees the Chain O' Lakes and a portion of the Fox River, said the National Weather Service is currently forecasting a 3-inch band of rain along the Wisconsin/Illinois border tonight, while the rest of the area is expected to receive about 2 inches.

As a result, the area should be prepared for additional flooding and for potential water levels to reach and or exceed the cresting levels hit earlier this week, especially along the Fox River, Keller said.

Strong winds also will accompany this storm, and he recommended people have generators on hand, if possible.

The Chain and upper and lower Fox River remain closed because of flooding from heavy rain during the last 10 days.

Earlier today, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch starting at 4 p.m. for the suburbs. The watch includes Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties.

The National Weather Service predicted that thunderstorms with heavy rain were likely to move across the region from Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Heavy rains could worsen flooding along the Des Plaines and Fox rivers, the weather service said.