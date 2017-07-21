Hanover Park celebrates Sister Cities anniversary

The village of Hanover Park and its Sister Cities Committee will mark 25 years of partnership with Cape Coast in the West African nation of Ghana with a special celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Poplar Creek Library, 1405 S. Park Ave. in Streamwood.

The event will feature food, singing, dancing and special exhibits.

All are welcome to this free event, but space is limited and reservations are requested.

Reservations can be made by emailing sistercities@hpil.org or calling (630) 823-5504.