Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/21/2017 11:03 AM

Hanover Park celebrates Sister Cities anniversary

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Submitted by Hanover Park

The village of Hanover Park and its Sister Cities Committee will mark 25 years of partnership with Cape Coast in the West African nation of Ghana with a special celebration from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at the Poplar Creek Library, 1405 S. Park Ave. in Streamwood.

The event will feature food, singing, dancing and special exhibits.

All are welcome to this free event, but space is limited and reservations are requested.

Reservations can be made by emailing sistercities@hpil.org or calling (630) 823-5504.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account