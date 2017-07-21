Fox Valley police reports

Geneva

• A black Samsung Galaxy S7 phone and a red Nike backpack were stolen out of a vehicle in the 500 block of Commons Drive it was reported to police at 3:25 p.m. July 10.

• Angel J. DeLeon, 18, of the 3200 block of Knollwood Circle was charged with aggravated battery in a parking lot in the 500 block of South Third Street at 6:30 p.m. July 4, police said. He punched a man he knew in the face, police said. When the man bent over to pick up his sunglasses, DeLeon kicked him in the face, police said. The man suffered bruises and a chipped tooth.

• Kye A. Singer, 25, of the 3100 block of Riverbirch Drive, Aurora, was charged June 30 with public intoxication and littering in the 600 block of Westfield Course, police said. He was sleeping in the passenger seat of a vehicle and an officer had difficulty waking him. When he did, Singer told the officer he thought he was in front of his home but could not tell the officer his address, police said. The officer ticketed Singer for public intoxication. Singer then swore at the officer, tore up the ticket and threw it on the ground, police said.

• Up to two dozen antique railroad work tools, dating to the 1940s, and financial documents were stolen out of a storage locker between 3:30 p.m. June 27 and noon June 29 at Public Storage, 2324 Gary Lane, police said. A lock was cut.