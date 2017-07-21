District 220 nursing supervisor receives statewide honor

Barrington Area Unit District 220's nursing supervisor has received statewide recognition for a job officials say is important to keeping students in school.

Eva Detloff was named Illinois School Nurse Administrator of the Year for 2016-17. She received the honor after a vote by members of the Illinois Association of School Nurses.

District 220 board member Angela Wilcox said Detloff and her nursing team allow parents to have peace of mind about their health when sending their children to school.

"You facilitate not only children staying in school and helping them learn, but parents being able to say, 'OK, they're going to be fine,'" Wilcox told Detloff when she was recognized at a school meeting this week.

Detloff's duties include leading the district's full- and part-time nurses covering all buildings serving kindergarten through high school.

She also is involved in comprehensive school health planning and partnerships with community organizations to promote health and wellness.

"I thank (District) 220 for valuing school nurses, because healthy students are ready to learn in a classroom," said Detloff, who joined the Barrington school system 17 years ago. "And research shows that students that have high absence rates probably don't have a school nurse. They are being sent home for many things that we are able to keep students in school for."

School board President Brian Battle said Detloff has advanced District 220's nursing services and health curriculum. He asked her why some districts have not embraced school nurses and whether she could identify any barriers.

Detloff said school funding is a significant barrier at districts that don't have nurses. She added it may be challenging for districts that want nurses to find those who have proper certification to work in schools.

In the last academic season, Detloff was on the front line of the district's handling of a mumps outbreak at some schools. Superintendent Brian Harris complimented Detloff for her professionalism and care for students during the outbreak.

"I just value her leadership and support," he said.