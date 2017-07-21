Bernie Sanders to speak Aug. 30 in Aurora about teen-focused book

Former Democratic presidential candidate and Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, is slated to speak Aug. 30 at the Paramount Theatre in Aurora about his new book, "Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution." Courtesy of Anderson's Bookshop

Former Democratic presidential candidate and Sen. Bernie Sanders is scheduled to speak Aug. 30 in Aurora about his new book aimed at teaching teens the tools of a "political revolution."

The Vermont independent's presentation about his new book, "Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution," is set for 7 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., and tickets are on sale through Anderson's Bookshop at BernieAndersons.brownpapertickets.com.

Tickets options include $24 for a copy of the book and admission for one or $34 for a copy of the book, admission and an extra copy of the book to be donated to an underserved student in the area.

Some random ticketholders will receive autographed copies, but there will not be a book signing line.

Becky Anderson, owner of Anderson's Bookshop, said in a news release that Sanders will speak about how students can become active in their communities through politics and compassion. Sanders also will speak to all sophomores in Naperville Unit District 203 before his evening appearance.

About three weeks after the presidential election last November, Sanders spoke at North Central College in Naperville about his book "Our Revolution."