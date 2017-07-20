Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 7/20/2017 11:12 AM

Two men found shot to death in an SUV in Aurora

Marie Wilson
 
 

Two men were found shot to death Thursday morning in an SUV on the Near East Side of Aurora, police said.

The bodies of the men were found about 6:45 a.m. in an SUV parked in the driveway of a house on the 700 block of North Avenue, police said in an alert posted to the department's Facebook page.

Police said they do not have anyone in custody as they begin what they are calling a murder investigation. Authorities have not yet identified the victims, as they say their work on the case is in its "very preliminary stages."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigations division at (630) 256-5500, Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit a tip using the My PD smartphone app.

