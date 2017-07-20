Prosecutor: Elgin man broke in, tied up teen girl, started standoff

An Elgin man who authorities say tried to sexually assault a teenage girl Wednesday morning then held police at bay for three hours was ordered held on $3 million bail.

Jon Fischer, 67, who appeared in court Thursday afternoon wearing paper hospital scrubs, was charged with attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint. If convicted of the most serious charge, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, Fischer entered the girl's room about 9 a.m. Wednesday carrying a pillow and zip ties, one of which he fastened around her right wrist. The teen demanded he leave and told him she would scream if he did not but Fischer refused, said Alyssa Grissom, Cook County assistant state's attorney.

When the girl struggled and tried to push him away, he slapped her and struck her with a TV remote, Grissom said. During the struggle, the girl bit Fischer, which distracted him, Grissom said. While he was distracted, she dialed 911 on her cellphone. Concealing the phone, she shouted her address "hoping someone would hear her," Grissom said.

Fischer forced the girl onto her stomach, put a pillow over her head and pulled down her pants, Grissom said.

The girl was able to calm him down, and police officers forced their way into the home and escorted the girl outside.

Fischer then grabbed a loaded gun, forcing a three-hour standoff that required SWAT team assistance, Grissom said.

Eventually, Fischer asked to speak to a friend, Grissom said. After the friend arrived, Fischer left the home, Grissom said. He next appears in court on Aug. 10.