Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 7/20/2017 7:22 PM

Prosecutor: Elgin man broke in, tied up teen girl, started standoff

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Jon Fischer

    Jon Fischer

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

An Elgin man who authorities say tried to sexually assault a teenage girl Wednesday morning then held police at bay for three hours was ordered held on $3 million bail.

Jon Fischer, 67, who appeared in court Thursday afternoon wearing paper hospital scrubs, was charged with attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated domestic battery and unlawful restraint. If convicted of the most serious charge, he faces up to 15 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, Fischer entered the girl's room about 9 a.m. Wednesday carrying a pillow and zip ties, one of which he fastened around her right wrist. The teen demanded he leave and told him she would scream if he did not but Fischer refused, said Alyssa Grissom, Cook County assistant state's attorney.

When the girl struggled and tried to push him away, he slapped her and struck her with a TV remote, Grissom said. During the struggle, the girl bit Fischer, which distracted him, Grissom said. While he was distracted, she dialed 911 on her cellphone. Concealing the phone, she shouted her address "hoping someone would hear her," Grissom said.

Fischer forced the girl onto her stomach, put a pillow over her head and pulled down her pants, Grissom said.

The girl was able to calm him down, and police officers forced their way into the home and escorted the girl outside.

Fischer then grabbed a loaded gun, forcing a three-hour standoff that required SWAT team assistance, Grissom said.

Eventually, Fischer asked to speak to a friend, Grissom said. After the friend arrived, Fischer left the home, Grissom said. He next appears in court on Aug. 10.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account