MAP grant money arriving for last year's Waubonsee students

Waubonsee Community College students who were supposed to receive MAP grants last fall will get them now, a college official says, as the state has finally sent the money to the college.

College Executive Vice President David Quillen said Wednesday it has received $360,000 for the Monetary Assistance Program grants for the fall 2016 semester, now that an allocation for fiscal year 2017 has been included in the new fiscal year 2018 state budget.

But he doesn't know when or if the college will get money owed for grants awarded for the spring semester.

Quillen didn't know Wednesday night how many students were due the grants for fall 2016. In 2015, when the state first started delaying the grants, Waubonsee reported that 552 students were affected in the fall semester.

The grants are based on financial need.

If the recipients are still students at Waubonsee, the grants will be credited to their accounts. If they have left the college, the college will send them any money due them, Quillen said.