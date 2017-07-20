Horses off to the races as Kane County Fair is underway

A patient Bear stood calmly as an electric fan blew his gleaming coat dry.

He had had a bath early Thursday afternoon, to wash off mud kicked up in the equitation class contest at the Kane County Fair in St. Charles. Next up -- as soon as he was dry enough to be saddled -- was practice for a speed competition, where he would run around barrels, poles and other obstacles.

The 2-year-old Clydesdale was with rider Miranda Scheel, 15, of Batavia, a member of the A Bit More 4-H Club of Hampshire. "He's really, really chill, kind of lazy, but will go if you ask him to," she said.

Thursday was the first day of the 149th annual fair. It continues from noon to midnight Friday and Saturday, and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles.

Many of the 4-H competitions had been judged before the fairgrounds opened to the public.

Cow Duchess, 2, was resting in the Van Acker stall in the beef barn, after being named grand champion in the Jersey breed class. She was raised by 17-year-old Jarrett Van Acker of Burlington. Jerseys are a smaller breed, and their milk has a higher butterfat content, Jarrett said. What made her a grand champion?

How her body compares to an ideal specimen. That includes "her dairy-ness," Jarrett said -- meaning how much milk she likely can produce, for a long time, without trouble.

"It's a good hobby," Van Acker said. He's been in 4-H about 10 years. "You meet a lot of great people and have fun at the fair."

The fair, as usual, features a carnival and lots of food, including the ice cream cones sold by the 4-H Foundation and roasted sweet corn from the Cosmpolitan Club of Elgin.

New this year are the Mind Works games, in the air-conditioned Prairie Events Center. You can play supersized games of chess, Jenga, Battleship, Snakes and Ladders and more.

For a schedule of activities, including entertainment, visit kanecountyfair.com.