Fox Valley police reports

Carpentersville

• The owners of a pickup truck parked overnight in the 300 block of Tulsa Avenue reported Monday that someone punctured the two front tires and scratched a large "L.K." on the hood, police said.

• Heather L. Ivanovich, 37, of Crystal Lake, was charged Monday with retail theft, Carpentersville police said. She is accused of stealing $121 worth of merchandise from Woodman's on Randall Road. She also had five previous larceny arrests, including one conviction, records show.

• Residents in the 2200 block of Teepee Avenue reported July 14 someone had kicked and damaged their front door and the rear driver's side door panel of their vehicle parked outside overnight, police said.

• Andrew N. Monak, 58, of Crystal Lake, was charged July 13 with retail theft, Carpentersville police said. He is accused of stealing $21 from Woodman's on Randall Road.

• Carlos E. Contreras, 23, of Carpentersville, was charged July 13 with retail theft, police said. He is accused of attempting to steal nine items of clothing worth $229 from Kohl's in Spring Hill Mall.

Kane County

• About $30 in coins and $4,800 in currency were stolen from a sport utility vehicle parked on the 15N400 block of Settlers Grove Road near Hampshire between 9 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a sheriff's report.

• A man reported he had his wallet pickpocketed between 4 and 5 p.m. Sunday while at a flea market at the Milk Pail, 14N630 Route 25, near East Dundee, according to a sheriff's report.