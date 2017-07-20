Breaking News Bar
 
City might refund half of drivers' tickets

Chicago would pay 50 percent refunds to 1.2 million motorists denied due process after receiving red-light camera and speed camera tickets, under a proposed $38.75 million settlement.

As part of the pending settlement, the city also has agreed not to use any of the 1.5 million tickets issued over a five-year period in suspending driver's license or booting vehicles.

The settlement would include $26.75 million in cash refunds to motorists who paid their fines and $12 million in debt forgiven from motorists who never paid their tickets.

"In light of some court rulings in the litigation and the potential for a significant award of damages in excess of $250 million, we are recommending that the city council approve this settlement in order to minimize the risk and financial exposure to the taxpayers," said Corporation Counsel Ed Siskel.

The settlement is expected to be approved by the city council's finance committee on Monday and the full council on Wednesday. After that, it needs to be approved by a judge.

