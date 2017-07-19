Ex-subsitute teacher faces sex abuse charges

hello

Bond was set Wednesday for a former District 300 elementary school substitute teacher facing felony sex abuse charges, officials say.

Carlos A. Bedoya, 61, of the 100 block of Acorn Lane, Lake in the Hills, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office. Bedoya appeared in court Wednesday, where a judge set his bond at $200,000. He must post $20,000 to be released from the Kane County jail.

Upon his release, Bedoya would be barred from contacting the child is he accused of abusing.

Prosecutors said Bedoya had sexual contact with a child younger than 13 sometime between August 2016 and May 2017. Carpentersville police were not immediately available to comment on further details.

School officials are aware of the charges and have taken steps to ensure Bedoya will not have contact with students, District s00 Spokesman Anthony McGinn said in a statement Wednesday.

"District 300 takes the health, safety, and welfare of our students seriously and, as a result, follows strict guidelines to ensure that our employees are fully vetted before hired. Our hiring process includes mandatory training, reference checks, background checks, and fingerprint verification through the FBI database before a staff member is allowed on campus when students are present," McGinn said. "This hiring process is followed by all District 300 staff, including substitute teachers."

If convicted, Bedoya faces a minimum sentence of probation or three years in prison, and he would be required to register as a sex offender for life, according to the release.

The case remains under investigation. Authorities have asked anyone with information to call their local police department or the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at (630) 208-5160.

Bedoya is due back in court July 26.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com