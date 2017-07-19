District 73 seeks input on building plan

Vernon Hills-based Hawthorn District 73 is asking residents to take a short survey regarding plans for its buildings at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/H73EFMP.

Also, four informal "Bagels with the Board" meetings will be held. The first is from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Aspen Drive Library, 701 Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills.

Meetings also will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, at the Vernon Hills village hall, 290 Evergreen Drive, Vernon Hills and from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Sullivan Center, 635 N. Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills. The final session is from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Victory Centre, 97 W. Phillip Road, Vernon Hills.

Visit bit.ly/H73EFMP or call (847) 990-4215 for information on the master plan.