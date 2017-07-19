Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
Armed men rob person outside Naperville restaurant

Naperville police are seeking information about two men who robbed a person outside a restaurant Tuesday night, officials said.

Police were called to the 1500 block of North Naper Boulevard at 9:02 p.m. for a robbery in progress, officials said.

The robbers showed the victim a silver handgun and stole the victim's cellphone, car keys, cash, and concert tickets.

The men drove west on Ogden Avenue in a black sedan, authorities said.

The gun-wielding offender is described by police as a black man in his early 20s, standing 6-foot-1, with a thin build and short hair. He was wearing a black and orange shirt and shorts. The second suspect is a white man in his early 20s, standing about 5-foot-9, with a medium build, medium length black hair, and wearing a black shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.

