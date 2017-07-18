Attorney: Light 'bop' from son didn't kill Burlington Township man

hello

Daniel Rak is charged with murdering his father in Burlington Township near Sycamore.

Was Jeffrey Rak punched in the face, or merely "bopped?"

And was the brain injury found at his autopsy caused by his son's blow, or from vomiting, a fall, or other medical issues?

The trial of Daniel Rak, 31, began Tuesday morning before Kane County Judge D.J. Tegeler. Rak is accused of killing Jeffrey Rak, 58, at the home they shared on Engel Road in Burlington Township near Sycamore, in February 2016.

Assistant state's attorney Alex Bederka told the jury in his opening statement Daniel Rak was mad his father had walked into a bathroom where Daniel Rak's girlfriend was taking a bath Feb. 11, 2016, to ask where the vodka and cigarettes she had bought for him were. When she complained to Daniel Rak, the son took the items to his father, threw the bottle at him, and hit him in the face multiple times.

"These actions took life's blood from Jeffrey Rak," Bederka said. Daniel Rak knew his father's medical condition, and " ... He knew such acts created a strong probability of death or great bodily harm."

Jeffrey Rak died Feb. 14, 2016. An autopsy showed he had a big subdural hematoma on his brain.

Kane County Public Defender Kelli Childress argued Jeffrey Rak could have died of other causes, because he was very sick. He was an alcoholic; suffered seizures that caused him to pass out; had a 100 percent blockage in one of his heart's arteries; had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; cirrhosis and several other ailments, she said. She also said Daniel Rak said he "bopped" his father lightly.

A paramedic and a Kane County sheriff's deputy testified about what they saw and heard at the Rak house the night Daniel Rak called 911 to report his father wasn't breathing. Brittani Becker, Daniel Rak's girlfriend, also testified about what happened the day Daniel Rak hit his father, and the day after, saying Jeffrey had apologized to her, and that the father and son spent the day watching TV together, lying side by side in the father's bed.

She is due to continue testifying Tuesday afternoon.