Past, present Glen Ellyn officials celebrate new police station

Comparing the new Glen Ellyn police station with the old one is a study in contrasts.

The former headquarters on the ground floor of an old junior high was never designed for law enforcement or the mandates that regulate how police store and process evidence.

But police were intimately involved in designing the new station, which is significantly safer.

"The difference is remarkable," Chief Phil Norton said.

Current and former village leaders gathered Monday to celebrate the opening of the $13.5 million building, culminating years of planning and a collaborative effort that kept construction moving two months ahead of schedule.

U.S. Rep. Peter Roskam and College of DuPage President Ann Rondeau were among the visitors at the official unveiling of the 29,000-square-foot building. The force of 40 sworn officers and their supervisors moved in about a month ago.

"There's nothing more appropriate than the community stepping up and giving you the facility you deserve because we all rely on this facility, and we all rely on you in our most vulnerable moments," former Village President Alex Demos told police.

Crews broke ground on the building during his tenure. The finals costs are still being tallied, but officials expect the project will come in under budget. Demos noted officials worked to compromise on the scope in order to meet the spending target.

The village paid for the project through a mix of $12 million in bonds, $1.16 million in federal forfeiture funds, $250,000 from the capital project fund and $100,000 from the water and sewer fund.

"We were able to float the bonds and build this building to provide value to the residents without a tax levy increase," Demos said.

Architects from Dewberry designed a building with earth tones and stone finishes that tie into the natural setting of nearby Panfish Park.

A first-floor community room -- a new addition for the department -- overlooks the park's pond. It's also a place where homeowners associations and other groups can interact with police.

"It's safe to say this whole facility at this location has exceeded our expectations," Village Manager Mark Franz said. "It really is a perfect complement to this part of town and this neighborhood."

Officials selected the site partly because of its proximity to Roosevelt Road, a busy commercial corridor that generates more 911 calls than other parts of town. It also could accommodate a future addition for storage.

"In Glen Ellyn we build buildings for 50 and 75 years, not 20 and 30," Franz said. "This is going to be an asset for the community for the next 50-plus years."

Space constraints and security issues were some of the major shortcomings of the old headquarters. When police took suspects into custody, officers drove through a public parking lot and into a garage on a steep decline.

By contrast, the new building is more than double the size of the former 11,000-square-foot station. Police now can safely take prisoners in through a sally port away from public view.

"This is not only well-deserved it is needed," Village President Diane McGinley told police. "You now have the tools at your disposal to be safe and effective at your work."

College of DuPage, meanwhile, is considering whether to open a business incubator and accelerator in the former station. The college plans to reimburse the village for the costs of an architectural study into the concept.

Officials could get back the results of that review in September.