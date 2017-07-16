Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/16/2017 6:10 PM

Vernon Hills cops get pies in the face for charity

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Vernon Hills Det. Andrew Gillespie receives a pie in the face from his son, Joshua, 3, during the last day of the Vernon Hills' Summer Celebration on Sunday at Century Park.

      Vernon Hills Det. Andrew Gillespie receives a pie in the face from his son, Joshua, 3, during the last day of the Vernon Hills' Summer Celebration on Sunday at Century Park.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Morgan Straza, 8, of Vernon Hills celebrates with his father, Dave, after winning High Energy Trivia on Sunday, the last day of the Vernon Hills' Summer Celebration at Century Park.

      Morgan Straza, 8, of Vernon Hills celebrates with his father, Dave, after winning High Energy Trivia on Sunday, the last day of the Vernon Hills' Summer Celebration at Century Park.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Maggie Hoover, 3, Libertyville, waves to her mother as she rides the Mini Enterprise during the last day of the Vernon Hills' Summer Celebration on Sunday at Century Park.

      Maggie Hoover, 3, Libertyville, waves to her mother as she rides the Mini Enterprise during the last day of the Vernon Hills' Summer Celebration on Sunday at Century Park.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

A pie in the face isn't typically how a law enforcement officer likes to be greeted when visiting his community's summer festival.

Yet that's exactly what about a dozen Vernon Hills officers gladly volunteered for Sunday in an effort to help out a colleague's son.

Vernon Hills' Summer Celebration wrapped up its four-day run Sunday with the "Cream a Cop" fundraiser to benefit the Foundation for Angelman's Syndrome Therapeutics in the name of 5-year-old Nathan Gillespie.

Nathan, the son of Det. Andrew Gillespie, was diagnosed in 2014 with Angelman Syndrome, a rare neurogenetic disorder which causes balance issues, motor impairment and debilitating seizures.

Andrew Gillespie said he had no idea the fundraiser would benefit his son until about two weeks ago.

"It's a blessing to us," he said. "We're very grateful to the (Summer Celebration) committee, the commanders and the entire police department."

Police Cmdr. Pat Zimmerman said the fundraiser reinforces his stance that the Vernon Hills Police Department is "second to none" when it comes to supporting community causes.

"(Nathan) is a big part of all of our lives," he said. "We feel very proud to be able to give back."

For more about Nathan or two support the cause, visit cure-angelman-now.everydayhero.com/us/team-nathan.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account