Vernon Hills cops get pies in the face for charity

hello

A pie in the face isn't typically how a law enforcement officer likes to be greeted when visiting his community's summer festival.

Yet that's exactly what about a dozen Vernon Hills officers gladly volunteered for Sunday in an effort to help out a colleague's son.

Vernon Hills' Summer Celebration wrapped up its four-day run Sunday with the "Cream a Cop" fundraiser to benefit the Foundation for Angelman's Syndrome Therapeutics in the name of 5-year-old Nathan Gillespie.

Nathan, the son of Det. Andrew Gillespie, was diagnosed in 2014 with Angelman Syndrome, a rare neurogenetic disorder which causes balance issues, motor impairment and debilitating seizures.

Andrew Gillespie said he had no idea the fundraiser would benefit his son until about two weeks ago.

"It's a blessing to us," he said. "We're very grateful to the (Summer Celebration) committee, the commanders and the entire police department."

Police Cmdr. Pat Zimmerman said the fundraiser reinforces his stance that the Vernon Hills Police Department is "second to none" when it comes to supporting community causes.

"(Nathan) is a big part of all of our lives," he said. "We feel very proud to be able to give back."

For more about Nathan or two support the cause, visit cure-angelman-now.everydayhero.com/us/team-nathan.