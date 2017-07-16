Images: Top 15 finalists perform at Suburban Chicago's Got Talent

Images from the top 15 finalists performing at the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Sunday.
Lonesome Cliff of Chicago sings during the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Sunday night. The top 15 finalists performed as they competed for the grand prize to be announced of Aug. 5.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Lorenzo Esposito of Lisle performs during the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Sunday night. The top 15 finalists performed as they competed for the grand prize to be announced of Aug. 5.
Cassandra Henwood of Elgin sings during the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Sunday night. The top 15 finalists performed as they competed for the grand prize to be announced of Aug. 5.
Monk 9 of Oak Lawn performs "Get Down Tonight" during the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Sunday night. The top 15 finalists performed as they competed for the grand prize to be announced of Aug. 5.
Ken Markovic of Darien plays guitar and sings "Lions, Tigers, and Bears" during the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Sunday night. The top 15 finalists performed as they competed for the grand prize to be announced of Aug. 5.
Adrian Guzik of Berwyn plays the drums during the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Sunday night. The top 15 finalists performed as they competed for the grand prize to be announced of Aug. 5.
Annie Young Gospel Blues Band performs during the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Sunday night. The top 15 finalists performed as they competed for the grand prize to be announced of Aug. 5.
Garrett Ryan of West Dundee sings during the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Sunday night. The top 15 finalists performed as they competed for the grand prize to be announced of Aug. 5.
Adem Dalipi of Belvedere sings during the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Sunday night. The top 15 finalists performed as they competed for the grand prize to be announced of Aug. 5.
Lucky of Arlington Heights sings during the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Sunday night. The top 15 finalists performed as they competed for the grand prize to be announced of Aug. 5.
Host Rob Pileckis talks to the judges during the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Sunday night. The top 15 finalists performed as they competed for the grand prize to be announced of Aug. 5.
Judge Ron Onesti makes an observation as he talks about an act during the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Sunday night. The top 15 finalists performed as they competed for the grand prize to be announced of Aug. 5.
Kayla Seeber of Poplar Grove sings during the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Sunday night. The top 15 finalists performed as they competed for the grand prize to be announced of Aug. 5.
Marina Alyse of Lake in the Hills sings during the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Sunday night. The top 15 finalists performed as they competed for the grand prize to be announced of Aug. 5.
The Dynasty of Naperville dances during the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Sunday night. The top 15 finalists performed as they competed for the grand prize to be announced of Aug. 5.
Aimee Bushby of Elmwood Park sings with accompaniment from Les Caltvedt on the piano during the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Sunday night. The top 15 finalists performed as they competed for the grand prize to be announced of Aug. 5.
Tom and Olivia of Aurora perform during the Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg on Sunday night. The top 15 finalists performed as they competed for the grand prize to be announced of Aug. 5.
