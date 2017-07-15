Flood outlook varies town-to-town as more officials visit area

While some suburban communities Saturday saw water levels begin to recede in the wake of Wednesday's downpour, others still are bracing for the worst of the fallout from flood-ravaged rivers experts expect will crest later today into next week.

In Algonquin, the Fox River reached 11.79 feet by noon Saturday, with the National Weather Service predicting it will crest nearly a foot higher, at 12.9 feet, sometime Tuesday.

As of noon Saturday, The National Weather Service reported the Des Plaines River near Gurnee had reached a record-setting 11.96 feet and was expected to crest at about 12 feet sometime in the next 24 hours. In Lincolnshire, the level had dropped to 15.5 feet, but official predictions indicate the river may rise again to crest at 16.3 feet sometime Sunday.

On Saturday afternoon, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider will join Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor to get a flood update. Following a 2 p.m. visit to the Lake County Emergency Management Agency, they will hold a 2:40 p.m. news conference at Warren Township High School in Gurnee.

In good news for Des Plaines area residents, river level outlooks were revised downward. From a high of 19.88 feet on Thursday, the Des Plaines River had dropped to 19.4 feet Saturday, with a steady decline indicated over the next few days. At one time, a record crest of 21 feet was projected.

Des Plaines residents weren't rejoicing, however.

Along the 1400 block of Willow Avenue, a subdivision west of the world's first franchised McDonald's in Des Plaines, neighbors were checking in with each other and trading cleanup advice as basement sump pumps spurt water from hoses directed out to the street.

Waheed Fatimaazhar said she had two sump pumps installed in her townhouse after the flooding in 2013. But her basement still flooded, damaging all the new drywall she had installed.

"Everything is just swimming," Fatimaazhar said, gesturing just above her knee to show the water level in her basement. "I've been here almost 20 years. I'm tired of this flooding area."

Danka Bisak, who was visiting with her father, Jozef, said , "This flooding seems to happen every four to five years. It's an annoyance."

Acknowledged that it wasn't as bad as in 2013, they expressed aggravation that they and their neighbors would be facing yet another clean up.

"The pumps are working nonstop," Danka Bisak said. "If your pump dies, your basement fills up."

In other flood-related news, The Chicago Botanic Garden reopens from noon to 5 p.m. today.

The garden closed Thursday and Friday for only the second time in more than 40 years after the Skokie River -- which flows through its 385 acres -- flooded and made access unsafe. Some events have been canceled, but officials expect minimal long-term impact on its 2.6 million plants.

Daily Herald staff writer Barbara Vitello contributed to this report.