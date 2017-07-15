Breaking News Bar
 
Comic book mania breaks out at Gail Borden library

  • Collectors flip through thousands of comic books for sale at the Comic Book Mania event at Gail Borden Library in Elgin Saturday. Each book cost a quarter.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Liam Nichols, 7, and his dad William, of Streamwood, take a selfie with legendary Emmy-winning actor Rich Koz as "Svengoolie" during the Comic Book Mania event at Gail Borden Library in Elgin Saturday. "Svengoolie" is a weekly television program that Koz has starred in since the 1970s.

    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

More than 20 comic book artists and writers met with guests Saturday at the Comic Book Mania Convention at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin.

Artists sold some of their merchandise, including drawings made on the spot. Children had their faces painted like comic book characters. Comic books and pop culture merchandise were available, and Chicago TV personality Rich Koz, also known as "Svengoolie," posed for photos while costumed characters with Star Wars 501st Legion and The Windy City Ghostbusters roamed the library. Every visitor received a comic book at the free event.

