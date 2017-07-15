Comic book mania breaks out at Gail Borden library

More than 20 comic book artists and writers met with guests Saturday at the Comic Book Mania Convention at the Gail Borden Public Library in Elgin.

Artists sold some of their merchandise, including drawings made on the spot. Children had their faces painted like comic book characters. Comic books and pop culture merchandise were available, and Chicago TV personality Rich Koz, also known as "Svengoolie," posed for photos while costumed characters with Star Wars 501st Legion and The Windy City Ghostbusters roamed the library. Every visitor received a comic book at the free event.