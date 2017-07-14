Rauner to tour flooded areas Friday; rivers continue to rise

No rain is expected Friday, but lake and river waters are expected to continue to rise through the day and into the weekend, officials are predicting.

The damage from flash flooding Wednesday coupled with the expected river and lake flooding has prompted Gov. Bruce Rauner to tour the flooded areas in Gurnee at 10:45 a.m. He will be joined by Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor and Illinois Emergency Management Agency Director James Joseph.

The Des Plaines River at the border of Illinois and Wisconsin is sitting about 5-feet over flood stage, the National Weather Service is reporting on its website.

The river is expected to crest later today and water levels are expected to remain at those heights through Saturday.

The river in Gurnee is at 4 feet over flood stage.

The Des Plaines River in Lincolnshire is predicted to rise another half-inch before cresting at 4.5-feet over flood stage Sunday morning.

The river has reached its crest level in Des Plaines but is expected to linger at nearly 5 feet over flood stage through the weekend.

On the other side of Lake County, people along the Fox River and Chain O' Lakes are just now getting the brunt of the flooding washing in from Wisconsin.

The Fox River has crested in New Munster, Wisconsin. at 6.5 feet over flood stage and 2.2 feet over records previously recorded in that area. That river water is already making its way south into Illinois.

The Chain O' Lakes is 2 feet over normal summer levels, officials said.

The Chain is expected to rise another 18 inches before cresting sometime Sunday or Monday.

Flooding is already occurring in low-lying areas along the Chain O' Lakes and Fox River.

Homes in Knollwood Park and Kings Island subdivisions in Fox Lake and Fox River Gardens in Antioch Township are already taking on water.

The Fox River in Algonquin is expected to reach 3.5 feet over flood level when the river crests Tuesday.

Numerous roads along the Des Plaines River in Gurnee, Libertyville, Lincolnshire and Des Plaines remain closed due to the floodwaters.

They include areas surrounding Old Grand Avenue in Gurnee, Casey Road near Route 41, and Golf Road near Des Plaines River Road.

The Fox River and the Chain O' Lakes are closed due to high water, officials from the Fox Waterway Agency announced early Friday. That means no one is allowed to be on the water until the agency reopens the lakes after the high water event ends.