updated: 7/14/2017 6:21 PM

Oakton gets $20,000 grant for sculptor exhibit

Daily Herald report

Oakton Community College's Koehnline Museum of Art in Des Plaines has received a $20,000 Terra Foundation for American Art project grant for its 2018 Art Design Chicago exhibition, "Sculpting a Chicago Artist-Richard Hunt and His Teachers: Nelli Bar and Egon Weiner."

"Over the years, the Koehnline Museum has produced significant exhibitions featuring Chicago artists and the Chicago art scene," Nathan Harpaz, the museum's manager and curator said in a news release.

"This grant award is a great acknowledgment of the museum's work, and it reinforces our mission of advocating Midwest artists."

Oakton received one of 33 new grants totaling approximately $2.5 million for Art Design Chicago projects given to 31 cultural organizations located in Chicago and beyond.

"Sculpting a Chicago Artist" will be displayed at the museum July 12 to Sept. 14, 2018, highlighting the works of Chicago sculptor Richard Hunt and the influence of his teachers at the Art Institute of Chicago.

