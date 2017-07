All things Irish celebrated in Arlington Heights

The 18th annual Irish Fest began Friday evening at the Arlington Heights Museum campus at the corner of Euclid and Vail.

The celebration of all things Irish -- including music, dancing and food -- continues from 4 to 11 p.m. today. Admission for children ages 3-14 is $3, and children younger than 3 get in free. Adult admission is $5.

For details, go to www.ahmuseum.org/irishfest or call the historical museum at (847) 255-1225.