Watch live drone video of flooding on our Facebook page

hello

Our drone offers us the chance to share with you a bird's-eye view of Lake County towns hardest hit by flooding. Today, we will broadcast live video from our drone of these flooded areas on our Facebook page.

Don't want to miss when we go live? Then like our Facebook page by going here. Once you've liked the page, you'll receive a notification letting you know the second we're live.

Once you're on our Facebook page, clicks on "Videos" on the left-hand side of the page to view yesterday's drone videos of flooding in and around Round Lake Beach.