Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 7/13/2017 10:17 AM

Watch live drone video of flooding on our Facebook page

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Our drone offers a unique perspective of heavy flooding at the intersection of Crane Boulevard and Dawes Road in Libertyville. Several residents were forced out of their homes.

      Our drone offers a unique perspective of heavy flooding at the intersection of Crane Boulevard and Dawes Road in Libertyville. Several residents were forced out of their homes.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Our drone offers us the chance to share with you a bird's-eye view of Lake County towns hardest hit by flooding. Today, we will broadcast live video from our drone of these flooded areas on our Facebook page.

Don't want to miss when we go live? Then like our Facebook page by going here. Once you've liked the page, you'll receive a notification letting you know the second we're live.

Once you're on our Facebook page, clicks on "Videos" on the left-hand side of the page to view yesterday's drone videos of flooding in and around Round Lake Beach.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account