Lake County
updated: 7/13/2017 3:27 PM

Watch live drone footage of flooding on our Facebook page

  Our drone offers a unique perspective of heavy flooding at the intersection of Crane Boulevard and Dawes Road in Libertyville. Several residents were forced out of their homes.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Our drone offers us the chance to share with you a bird's-eye view of Lake County towns hardest hit by flooding. The past two days, we did some Facebook Live broadcasts from our drone of these flooded areas, including Lincolnshire, the Licolnshire Marriott and Round Lake Beach.

To view our drone videos, visit our Facebook page by clicking here. Click on "Videos" on the left-hand side of the page to view all our videos, including footage of the flooding.

Like what you see? Then like our page to be notified on Facebook when we're live again.

