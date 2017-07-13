Breaking News Bar
 
Ravinia-trained musicians perform at Metropolis next Tuesday

  • The Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights.

    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Christopher Placek
 
 

Musicians from around the world training this summer at Ravinia's Steans Music Institute will perform next Tuesday, July 18, during a special show at the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre in Arlington Heights.

It's one of few times the young professionals participating in Ravinia's summer conservatory are performing outside of the renowned North Shore summer music venue.

The concert featuring a string quartet, violin sonata and piano trio is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Metropolis, 111 W. Campbell St. A $5 to $10 donation is suggested.

Metropolis Executive Director Joe Keefe said the musicians who apply to the Ravinia program come from all over the globe, and are selected for their musical capabilities.

"I think you'll be pleased with the concert," Keefe said at a village board meeting this week.

Steans faculty lead master classes in three categories: piano and strings, jazz, and singers. Young artists in the program have gone on to perform in orchestras, operas and chamber ensembles around the world.

To reserve tickets, contact the Metropolis box office at (847) 577-2121.

