Rain moves away, but sandbagging continues in Lake County

As the rain slowly moves out of the area and roadways slowly start to reopen, record-setting floodwaters continue to rush in from the north, causing area rivers and lakes to climb to the bursting point.

The Des Plaines River is expected to reach record flood levels by 5 p.m. Saturday, officials from the National Weather Service have predicted on their river forecast page.

Russell Road north of Gurnee is expected to reach it's all-time record of 4 feet over flood levels at 5 p.m., the weather service is predicting. The Des Plaines River in Gurnee is already at 3.8 feet over flood level this morning, and is expected to crest at 5 feet over flood levels at 5 a.m. Saturday.

Lincolnshire is also expected to crest at 5 feet over flood levels Saturday at 5 a.m., while Des Plaines is expected to reach a record 6 feet over flood levels Friday morning, the website is reporting.

The river in all of these areas is already over flood stage by at least three feet, the website is reporting.

People along the Fox River and Chain O' Lakes also continue to sandbag to hold off floodwaters rushing in from Wisconsin, officials said.

The Fox River in New Munster, Wisconsin, has already reached a record height of 6 feet over flood stage this morning, and is expected to climb another 18 inches before leveling off at 6 a.m. Friday.

All that water is slowly making its way south to the Chain O' Lakes, where gauges from the U.S. Geological Survey show Fox Lake is already 18 inches above normal summer levels of 4.5 feet. Nippersink Lake is also at about 16 inches above normal summer levels.

The influx of the record-setting floodwater from the north is expected to push the Chain above levels previously witnessed in 2013, when more than 600 homes were damaged due to floodwaters in Fox Lake alone.

In the meantime, numerous roadways previously shut down due to floodwaters are starting to reopen.

Rollins Road between Cedar Lake Road and Lake Shore Drive, Washington Street between Teske Boulevard and Green Bay Road, and Route 45 between Peterson Road and Route 137 in Libertyville, have all reopened after flash flood waters receded. However, all of those areas are experiencing delays due to standing water.

People traveling this morning should pay attention to traffic reports and reroute their course as needed using Sigalert.com.

The rain is expected to hold off today, as storms move south of the city, officials from the National Weather Service is reporting.

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 85 degrees this afternoon, then dip to 68 degrees overnight.