Breaking News Bar
 
Columns
updated: 7/13/2017 4:17 PM

New Chicago Sun-Times owners: Unions, investors won't interfere with coverage

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Jorge Ramirez, left, president of Chicago Federation of Labor and new chairman of Chicago Sun-Times, and Edwin Eisendrath, the newspaper's new CEO, discuss Thursday their purchase of the Sun-Times.

    Jorge Ramirez, left, president of Chicago Federation of Labor and new chairman of Chicago Sun-Times, and Edwin Eisendrath, the newspaper's new CEO, discuss Thursday their purchase of the Sun-Times.
    Robert Feder/robert@robertfeder.com

 
 
 

The new owners of the Chicago Sun-Times vowed Thursday to maintain the journalistic integrity of the newspaper without interference from labor unions or other investors.

Jorge Ramirez, president of the Chicago Federation of Labor, who will serve as chairman of the Chicago Sun-Times, said the unions will not be involved in any coverage of the news or in the paper's process of endorsing political candidates.

"We realize that the folks we intend to serve out there with the paper are ones that are going to look at this for fair and balanced journalism," he said, "and the journalistic integrity that's in place is important for us to maintain."

Read more on the sale at robertfeder.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account