New Chicago Sun-Times owners: Unions, investors won't interfere with coverage

Jorge Ramirez, left, president of Chicago Federation of Labor and new chairman of Chicago Sun-Times, and Edwin Eisendrath, the newspaper's new CEO, discuss Thursday their purchase of the Sun-Times. Robert Feder/robert@robertfeder.com

The new owners of the Chicago Sun-Times vowed Thursday to maintain the journalistic integrity of the newspaper without interference from labor unions or other investors.

Jorge Ramirez, president of the Chicago Federation of Labor, who will serve as chairman of the Chicago Sun-Times, said the unions will not be involved in any coverage of the news or in the paper's process of endorsing political candidates.

"We realize that the folks we intend to serve out there with the paper are ones that are going to look at this for fair and balanced journalism," he said, "and the journalistic integrity that's in place is important for us to maintain."

