Lake County declared disaster area; sandbagging continues

As rain moves out of the area and roadways slowly start to reopen Thursday, record-setting floodwaters continue to rush in from the north, causing area rivers and lakes to rise near the bursting point.

The flash floods Wednesday and the incoming river floods prompted Lake County Board Chairman Aaron Lawlor to declare the county a disaster area. Lawlor's proclamation was signed late Wednesday night, and sent to Gov. Bruce Rauner and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.

Officials said Lake County Emergency Operations Center is actively monitoring river levels and weather forecasts, and coordinating with local jurisdictions to ensure resources are getting to where they need to go.

"I want to thank our public works staff, first responders, volunteers and neighbors across Lake County who are helping us respond to what is expected to be a record flood," Lawlor said. "The past 24 hours have been very challenging for the residents of Lake County as we respond to the flood. Once the waters recede, recovery, clean up, and damage assessment will continue for weeks. It's important to remember we are all in this together."

While the College of Lake County has reopened its three campuses today after closing early on Wednesday, the Chicago Botanic Garden announced it is closed to visitors until further notice because of flooding in the roadways. All camps and classes also are canceled.

The Des Plaines River is expected to reach record flood levels by 5 p.m. Saturday, officials from the National Weather Service have predicted on their river forecast page.

Russell Road north of Gurnee is expected to reach its record of 4 feet over flood levels at 5 p.m., the weather service is predicting. The Des Plaines River in Gurnee was at 3.8 feet over flood level Thursday morning, and is expected to crest at 5 feet over flood levels by 5 a.m. Saturday.

The river in Lincolnshire is also expected to crest at 5 feet over flood levels Saturday, while Des Plaines is expected to reach a record 6 feet over flood levels Friday morning, the website is reporting.

The river in all of these areas is already over flood stage by at least three feet.

People along the Fox River and Chain O' Lakes also continue to sandbag to hold off floodwaters rushing in from Wisconsin, officials said.

The Fox River in New Munster, Wisconsin, had already reached a record height of 6 feet over flood stage Thursday morning, and is expected to climb another 18 inches before leveling off at 6 a.m. Friday.

All that water is slowly making its way south to the Chain O' Lakes, where gauges from the U.S. Geological Survey show Fox Lake is 18 inches above normal summer levels of 4.5 feet. Nippersink Lake is about 16 inches above normal summer levels.

The influx of the record-setting floodwater from the north is expected to push the Chain above levels witnessed in 2013, when more than 600 homes were damaged due to floodwaters in Fox Lake alone.

In the meantime, numerous roadways previously shut down due to floodwaters are starting to reopen.

Rollins Road between Cedar Lake Road and Lake Shore Drive, Washington Street between Teske Boulevard and Green Bay Road, and Route 45 between Peterson Road and Route 137 in Libertyville have all reopened after flash flood waters receded. Those areas, however, are experiencing delays due to standing water.

People traveling Thursday should pay attention to traffic reports and reroute their course as needed using Sigalert.com.

The rain is expected to hold off as storms move south of Chicago, the National Weather Service says. Temperatures are expected to reach 85 degrees Thursday afternoon then dip to 68 degrees overnight.