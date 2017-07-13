Breaking News Bar
 
Brushwood Center announces new board chairman

Daily Herald report

Kevin Ogorzalek, vice president and director of impact partnerships at Bonsucro, has been elected as the new board chairman of the Brushwood Center at Ryerson Woods.

Nestled in the Lake County Forest Preserves Ryerson Woods, Brushwood Center offers nature-based programming in the arts, education, and wellness to children and adults across northeastern Illinois.

Ogorzalek is a Chicago resident with more than 10 years of experience in global environmental sustainability and social responsibility, Brushwood officials said in a news release. The outgoing board chairwoman is Eleanor Ranney-Mendoza, a musician and the great-granddaughter of Edward Ryerson, who originally built the Brushwood historic home.

