Severe storm warning for Lake, McHenry counties

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Lake and northern McHenry counties until 8:15 a,m.

Towns in the path of the storm include: Waukegan, North Chicago, Gurnee, Mundelein, Highland Park, McHenry, Vernon Hills, Woodstock, Zion, Grayslake, Libertyville, Lake Forest, Round Lake, Antioch, Beach Park, Wauconda, Fox Lake, Lake Villa,

Island Lake and Long Grove.

The National Weather service says 60 mph wind gusts and half-dollar sized hail can be expected with the storm.