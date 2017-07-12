Metra resuming evening service in Lake County after tree fell on tracks

hello

The view from a Metra locomotive shows a tree that blocked tracks west of Libertyville Wednesday morning. courtesy of Metra

Metra expects to resume service in Lake County for this evening's rush hour after removing a downed tree and replacing the washed-out track bed in several spots, but trains will travel slowly over the repaired areas, leading to delays of up to 15 minutes.

Three trains on the Milwaukee North Line were canceled: Train 2123 leaving Union Station at 3:37 p.m., train 2129 leaving at 4:40 p.m., and 2135 leaving at 5:12 p.m. The Milwaukee North Line runs between Chicago and Fox Lake.

Rush hour should be normal on Thursday, "barring additional rain," spokeswoman Meg Reile said.

Metra halted service on the Milwaukee North Line at 6:02 a.m. because of high water and fallen trees on the tracks. Tracks washed out near Libertyville and at Route 120, and railroad switches flooded at Rondout and at Route 176, Reile said.

Crews replaced the track bed where it had washed out and repaired switches, then stayed on hand to make sure the switches were functioning properly, she said.

At least six trees fell over tracks on several lines in Lake and McHenry counties, she said.