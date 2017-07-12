Lake County house badly damaged by explosion

An aerial view of a house that exploded in Libertyville Wednesday afternoon. No one was home at the time of the explosion. courtesy of ABC7 Chicago

A house near Libertyville was badly damaged by an explosion Wednesday afternoon, but no one was hurt, authorities said.

Police were alerted to the blast on the 1700 block of North Sunnyview Road shortly after 2:30 p.m. The house is on a wooded lot in a neighborhood south of Route 137.

Facebook users reported hearing or feeling the blast from miles away. It flattened part of the house, but other portions are intact.

Al Aldridge, who lives a few houses away, said he felt and heard the explosion. He initially thought it might have been an electrical transformer exploding, but he realized his house still had power.

When he went outside to see what happened, he saw his neighbors' house was in pieces. The owners, Aldridge said, weren't home at the time.

Lake County sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli said there are no reports of injuries, nor are any other houses in the area significantly damaged.

Route 137 was temporarily shut down near Sunnyview Road as police officers and firefighters examined the wreckage.