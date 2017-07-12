Highland Park holding photo contest

The City of Highland Park is holding a photo contest open to all residents and businesses, professionals and hobbyists.

Categories are environmental, architectural, people portraits, and community life. Multiple photos are allowed.

Winners will be announced in September and recognized at a city council meeting.

Email photos to mlauer@cityhpil.com by Aug. 21. Submissions must include a photo release and waiver form available at cityhpil.com/photocontest. Call (847) 926-1042 or email mlauer@cityhpil.com for more information.