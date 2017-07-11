Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/11/2017 5:08 PM

Jogger killed in Rosemont identified as Colorado man

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

Cook County medical examiner's office authorities Tuesday identified the man killed by a car last week as 63-year-old Dennis Forinash.

Forinash, a resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was jogging Friday morning on Higgins Road east or River Road near Rosemont authorities said.

He was struck by a 2006 Nissan Sentra driven by a 23-year-old man, who stopped at the scene. No charges have been filed against the driver.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is awaiting results from toxicology tests to determine whether alcohol or drugs were a factor, spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account