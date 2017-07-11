Jogger killed in Rosemont identified as Colorado man

Cook County medical examiner's office authorities Tuesday identified the man killed by a car last week as 63-year-old Dennis Forinash.

Forinash, a resident of Colorado Springs, Colorado, was jogging Friday morning on Higgins Road east or River Road near Rosemont authorities said.

He was struck by a 2006 Nissan Sentra driven by a 23-year-old man, who stopped at the scene. No charges have been filed against the driver.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is awaiting results from toxicology tests to determine whether alcohol or drugs were a factor, spokeswoman Sophia Ansari said.