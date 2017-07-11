Immigrant sues Chicago Police alleging gang database error

hello

A Mexican immigrant scheduled for deportation filed a lawsuit against Chicago police Tuesday, alleging he was wrongly listed in a gang database and that it cost him the chance to get protection through a federal program and remain in the U.S.

Luis Vicente Pedrote-Salinas, 25, was brought to the country when he was 5 years old and doesn't have legal permission to stay, according to the lawsuit. He was hoping to stay under an executive policy started in the Obama administration which grants young immigrants meeting certain criteria temporary relief and a chance to get a work permit or study.

According to the lawsuit, Pedrote was stopped by Chicago police in January 2011 after getting into his car for having an unopened can of beer in the cup holder. Charges were dismissed. Officers said in the police report that they were assigned to the area as part of a "gang suppression mission" and claimed Pedrote was a Latin Kings member. Months later, immigration agents allegedly acting on the information from the database, raided Pedrote's home and detained him for six months.

He is scheduled to be deported July 20.

Attorneys said Pedrote was never in a gang, is a model son and was a student athlete. The lawsuit, which alleges Chicago Police Department officers targeted him because of his race, says Pedrote was never allowed to challenge the information in the database.

For the full story, click here.