BNSF Metra trains moving again after freight derailment

Inbound and outbound Burlington Northern-Santa Fe Metra trains in Aurora are moving again after traffic was halted by a derailed freight train Tuesday morning.

Travelers should still expect delays of at least 30 minutes.

Trains scheduled to reach Chicago by 8:02 a.m. and 8:22 a.m. were the first to be stopped at the Aurora train station.

Check the Metra website for more information.