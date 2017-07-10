Severe thunderstorm watch for Cook, DuPage, Kane until 11 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for some of the suburbs and much of northern Illinois for tonight.

The warning is in effect until 11 p.m. and includes Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties. Lake and McHenry counties are not listed in the watch.

The watch is part of the service's forecast for a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms tonight with patchy fog, with a low of 67. Tuesday is forecast to be partly sunny with a high of 83, with a slight chance of thunderstorms later.