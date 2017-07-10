Severe thunderstorm watch for Cook, DuPage, Kane canceled

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comThunderstorm clouds move to the east over Rt. 47 near Elburn Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Chicago has canceled its severe thunderstorm watch for some of the suburbs and much of northern Illinois for tonight.

The warning had been in effect until 11 p.m. and includes Cook, DuPage, Kane and Will counties. Lake and McHenry counties were not listed in the watch.

Storms were seen to the west and south in northern Illinois. There were reports of a tornado touchdown in the Peoria area.

The service shows a forecast for a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms tonight with patchy fog, with a low of 67. Tuesday is forecast to be partly sunny with a high of 83, with a slight chance of thunderstorms later.